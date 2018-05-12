Montana's poor more burdened by housing costs than others

The lowest-income renters in Montana have to spend a larger share of their income on housing than any other group, according to a new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center. "You don't have a home, you don't have anything," says Lena Faulconbridge, of Missoula, Montana, who is facing an eviction notice because the trailer court she lives in is being developed into apartments. Faulconbridge was photographed outside her home on April 26. The Missoulian via AP Kurt Wilson