GOP candidates promise financial stability and prosperity

Connecticut Republicans hoped to emerge from this weekend's political convention with a common message to voters: Their party is the one to finally fix the state's long-standing fiscal problems.
One after another, candidates promised to deliver financial stability and prosperity.
"It's all going to come down to the finances of the state of Connecticut," said Kurt Miller, who was endorsed Saturday for comptroller. He faces a potential primary in August.
"I think a lot of people are tired of their money going to bloated government for unnecessary spending," he said. "I think these are things that people are going to start to change their mind (and vote Republican)."
The two-day convention at Foxwoods Resort Casino comes on the heels of the newly adjourned General Assembly session. Despite passage of a revised budget for the second year of last year's two-year budget, the state still faces future deficits and unfunded state pension liabilities.
With Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy not seeking a third term, a long line of Republicans have lined up, arguing they're the ones who can finally address such financial woes.
Convention delegates were expected to endorse a candidate for governor on Saturday afternoon, but a primary is likely.
JR Romano, the party's chairman, said regardless of who gets the party's backing and who ultimately wins the primary, the GOP is on message.
"If we continue Democrat control, it will be failure for the state of Connecticut. It will be the continuation of failure," he said. "So everyone in this room understands that. That's what unites us. These people are trying to save the state."
But state Democrats, who will hold their convention in Hartford next weekend, are trying to make this year's election about the national political landscape, as much as the situation in Connecticut.
"Republicans across the state have already remained silent as Donald Trump and national Republicans championed two pieces of legislation, the tax bill and the Republican health care repeal, that would have devastated Connecticut financially," said Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto. "We cannot allow a Republican who will compromise our values in Connecticut to be our state's top financial officer or in charge of our checks and balances
Besides Miller, Republicans on Saturday also endorsed Thaddeus "Thad" Gray of Salisbury, a retired investment officer, as the party's candidate for treasurer. Republican state Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook won enough support, however, to qualify for the Sept. 14 primary.
