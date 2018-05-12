FILE - In this May 12, 2005, file photo, ships move through the Columbia River looking south from near Longview, Wash. Six Western states and several national industry groups have lined up against Washington state in a legal battle over its decision to reject permits for a massive proposed coal-export terminal on the Columbia River.
Interests widen in legal fight over coal-export terminal

By PHUONG LE Associated Press

May 12, 2018 12:47 PM

SEATTLE

Six Western states and several national industry groups have lined up against Washington state in a legal battle over its decision to reject permits for a massive proposed coal-export terminal on the Columbia River.

Utah-based Lighthouse Resources, which operates coal mines in Montana and Wyoming, sued Washington state officials in federal court in January, alleging state officials violated federal laws in denying permits and approvals for its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview project.

State regulators have said they denied the project a water-quality permit because there were too many major harmful impacts including air pollution, rail safety and vehicle traffic.

Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, Utah, South Dakota and Nebraska filed a joint amicus brief Tuesday, arguing in support of project backers and saying the case has broad implications for the export of commodities that are important to many states.

