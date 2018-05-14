Kids and Money: New grads, get off on the right foot financially

Ah, to be graduating college, starting a new job and being financially footloose and fancy free.
Let the pent up spending begin. Tired of driving that rust bucket and ready for your dream car? Time to expand the wardrobe beyond T-shirts and khaki shorts for a new suit and some button-downs? What about credit cards? And those pricey new downtown loft apartments sure offer a great view – do I need one bedroom or two?
A little spending here, a little there, and before you know it, your tastes have exceeded your income. Not a good way to launch your financial independence and build a positive credit history for down the road.
Unfortunately, the summer right after college trips up many a new graduate who has never really managed money closely.
I know the feeling. Forty years ago when I graduated college and landed my first full-time job, I burned through a lot of money on discretionary purchases to upgrade my lifestyle. A new credit card, clothing, a two-bedroom apartment and definitely no more ramen noodles.
All this while my parents took me off the proverbial payroll, which also meant I was on my own for repaying a student loan, car insurance and medical expenses, among other bills.
In hindsight, I was way too carefree with my money. As for company stock purchase plans and an Individual Retirement Accounts, those were for people who had money.
Consider a recent survey by the lending firm OppLoans, which showed that seven in 10 college graduates damage their credit soon after collecting their diploma
Among the missteps, respondents acknowledged:
– Paying credit card bills more than 30 days late.
– Paying federal student loans more than 90 days late.
– Paying private student loans to banks more than 45 days late.
– Paying car loans more than 30 days late.
– Falling behind on utility bills, resulting in action from a collection agency.
– Carrying a credit card balance that exceeded 30 percent of the card's credit limit.
"Many college students are making early mistakes that can do lasting damage to their credit," said Matt Pelkey, an OppLoans researcher. "They're starting off on the wrong foot, and many probably don't understand the consequences."
What can parents do to provide a lifeline?
– Give your college graduate the gift of one or two sessions with a financial planner. The planner can help set up a budget, explain the company benefits package, make sure the student loan payments are set up properly, devise an investing strategy and tamp down on the discretionaries. It might be the best several hundred dollars you ever spent on your child.
Sallie Mae, the financial services company, said its recent "Majoring in Money" survey found that 83 percent of college students are eager to learn more about their finances and 32 percent want to learn more specifically about budgeting.
– Speaking of budgeting, there are many fine online services, such as The Mint and PocketGuard, which are free or low-cost assistance. And don't forget credit monitoring sites such as Credit Karma.
– Present your new grad a gift card or two that will pay for a shopping trip to a favorite clothing store.
Above all else, don't be judgmental if your new grad stumbles out of the gate financially. Hopefully, it will be a lesson learned. And you might even share a war story or two about what it was like for you going off mom and dad's payroll.
