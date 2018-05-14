Meritage owner Faye Simmons finds new home in established downtown Columbus restaurant

The owners of two popular downtown Columbus restaurants have confirmed they will be forming a partnership in the coming weeks, the Ledger-Enquirer has learned.
Meritage, which lost its lease earlier this year, and River & Rail have reached a deal to partner with each other. Meritage will close on Saturday after nearly five years in its current location in the 1000 block of First Avenue and almost 14 years of operation in Columbus.
River & Rail, in the 1200 block of Broadway, opened on Valentine’s Day last year.
Getting the experience and reputation of Meritage owner Faye Simmons was a critical part of the deal, said River & Rail owners Frank Foley IV and his wife, Leah. At the same time Meritage was looking for a new location, River & Rail lost its chef, Brad Andries,
“Faye will be the new face of River & Rail,” Frank Foley said. “Brad absorbed that position more than I did when we brought him on. I am going to step back and Faye will be operating River & Rail.”
The name of the restaurant will remain River & Rail and the name Meritage will cease to exist.
The two restaurant owners have kept the partnership a tightly held secret for more than a week as Simmons prepares to close Meritage. Her restaurant will operate Tuesday-Saturday of this week before shutting its doors.
The offer to team up with the Foleys at River & Rail made sense as Simmons weighed the options in the wake of losing her lease. The building at 1039 First Ave., once owned by Columbus real estate broker Reynolds Bickerstaff, was sold to Columbus businessman Frank Lumpkin within the last year.
“When you have the rug completely snatched out from under you like we have, it doesn’t affect just me as the business owner,” Simmons said. “It has affected our guests, it affects the staff and, truly, it affects the community. I have always had a way of putting people before me, financially.”
A restaurant becomes part of the community and is not just a place to go eat, Simmons said.
“I felt like there needed to be a way for this to continue,” she said. “Guests have said, ‘We will follow you, wherever you go.’ The problem was, we didn’t have anywhere to go. When they reached out to me, I felt like this is continuing that aspect of the community by us joining together.”
The partnership also made sense to the Foleys.
“Faye has more experience than we do,” Frank Foley said. “She is a sommelier. She has a face and name that is well respected here in town. And I would like for her to be the new face of River & Rail.”
The Foleys reached out to Simmons in April with the possibility of a partnership as Simmons was telling customers of her plight via social media.
“We had seen what was happening at Meritage, the social media posts,” Leah Foley said. “As local small business owners, we were upset by what was happening to Faye, losing her lease. That had been in our head, and we lost our chef at the same time. So it just made sense to us.”
In 2004, Simmons purchased Miriam’s, a Midtown restaurant on 13th Street, and changed the name to Meritage shortly after that. She moved the restaurant to its First Avenue location in July 2013.
Simmons has built a loyal following, and that made the deal attractive, Frank Foley said.
“One thing that Faye brings is a sense of stability to River & Rail,” he said. “When Brad left, we have suffered from rumors. People were saying, ‘They are going out of business. They are selling. They are going to close the doors.’ This was all just rumors. This will bring stability to Faye and myself as business people, but it will bring stability to the new entity River & Rail.”
The refurbished rustic space that River & Rail occupies in the 1200 block of Broadway was attractive to Simmons.
“It is the most gorgeous restaurant in town,” she said. “It is almost a perfect partnership, a real win-win situation.”
Simmons will start at River & Rail in early June after she completes the shut down of Meritage. River & Rail employs about 22 full time and part-time workers. As Meritage neared its closing date, it is down to about 10 employees.
The plan is to merge the staffs, both restauranteurs said. Simmons and Frank Foley will look at the menu and collaborate on what a new menu will look like.
“Our concepts are very similar,” said Simmons, pointing out the current menus for the restaurants both have French influences.
At 65, Simmons said she wanted to continue to work in the local restaurant business.
“When hospitality is in your blood, it’s just there,” Simmons said. “I have said that when it is truly part of you, a restaurant in a community is more than just a restaurant. It’s part of the community.”
One of the advantages is that Simmons’ presence will remain downtown, Leah Foley said.
“For the past two weeks, we have been going back and forth seeing how we can make a good marriage of these two work,” Leah Foley said. “We didn’t want to lose Faye in downtown. We thought to combine them would be the perfect fit.”
