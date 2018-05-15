Seattle OKs tax on companies like Amazon to help homeless

Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monday unanimously backed a compromise tax plan that will charge large businesses about $275 per full-time worker a year. It's lower than the $500-per-worker tax initially proposed. The tax would begin in 2019 and raise about $48 million a year to pay for affordable housing and homeless services. Elaine Thompson AP Photo