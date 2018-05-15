How small businesses can navigate rising interest rates

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago. It’s a good news-bad news situation for small businesses when interest rates rise. The Federal Reserve says that the economy is doing well, so it has raised its key rates recently and is expected to do so again in the near future. The strong economy is great for most businesses, but higher rates will likely increase what it costs for them to borrow. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo