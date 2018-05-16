Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay

FILE - In a Monday, April 2, 2018 file photo, a crowd listens to speakers on a stage, lower right, during a teacher rally to protest low student funding at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Tens of thousands of North Carolina teachers are heading to North Carolina's Capitol to call for better pay. A rally on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, the day lawmakers return to the General Assembly, has closed thousands of schools in a state where teacher pay ranks 39th in the nation and where lawmakers have been fighting about how to give them raises. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo