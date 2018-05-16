OSHA investigating death at Boston construction site

Federal workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a construction worker who fell at a job site in Boston last week.
WFXT-TV reports that a carpenters union identified the deceased as 48-year-old Jose Rodriguez, of Worcester. The union says he fell about four stories while working at a construction site in East Boston on May 7.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is inspecting his employer, Northeast Framing Inc., along with a general contractor and another subcontractor on the project. The investigation could take several months.
Northeast Framing did not respond to a request for comment.
