Firm seeks permit for powder manufacturing in coastal zone

The Associated Press

May 16, 2018 01:09 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del.

State environmental officials are holding a hearing to seek public comment on a company's plan to operate a limestone powder manufacturing facility in Delaware's environmentally protected Coastal Zone.

Wednesday's hearing concerns a permit application submitted by Essential Minerals LLC.

The company wants to build and operate a powder manufacturing facility on Lambson Lane in New Castle.

The proposed facility would grind raw limestone, also known as calcium carbonate, into a fine powder, package the material, and distribute it for use in food and pharmaceutical products.

Officials say the environmental impact of the operation would be limited to about two tons a year in air emissions from a natural-gas heater used in the manufacturing process, not including about 900 tons per year of new carbon dioxide emissions.

