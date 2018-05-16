Bike Week 2018: Local business joins select few designated as bicycle friendly

Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
