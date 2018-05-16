Columbus business named most bike-friendly in Georgia by national advocacy group

SHARE COPY LINK Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday. Mike Haskey

