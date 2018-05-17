China vows to defend its own interests in US trade talks

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at the port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 17, 2018, it doesn't want to see increased trade tensions with the U.S. as the two countries hold talks in Washington this week, but it's prepared for any outcome and will defend its own interests. (Chinatopix via AP, File)