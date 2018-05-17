South Carolina bridge to close for 4 weeks amid cable repair

Officials say a bridge near the South Carolina coast will remain closed for four weeks while a broken cable tying it together is repaired.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the state Department of Transportation announced the temporary fix Wednesday after national experts toured the hollow interior of a Wando River bridge on Interstate 526.
Transportation Department Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin says repairs to I-526's nearly 30-year-old James B. Edwards Bridge should be done by June 11, barring further problems. More permanent work can be completed afterward, with traffic flowing again.
Colvin says that officials have not been able to determine what exactly caused the cable to rupture.
On Monday, officials found the 4.5-inch-wide (11-centimeter-wide) concrete and steel cable was severed and closed the bridge's westbound lanes.
Comments