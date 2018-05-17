Study says China-backed dam would destroy Mekong

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1996, file photo, villagers ride a dugout up the Mekong River near Sambor, Cambodia where a major dam has been proposed. A study says a Chinese-backed plan for Cambodia to build the Mekong River's biggest dam would destroy fisheries that feed millions and worsen tensions with Vietnam, the downstream country with most to lose from dams on the waterway. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo