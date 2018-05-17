Jamestown oyster farm in wildlife refuge put on hold

Permitting for the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe's proposed oyster farm at Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge is on hold until at least a November hearing after concerns were expressed over the impacts of the 50-acre, inner-tidal project.
The Peninsula Daily News reported Wednesday the Clallam County Department of Community Development withdrew its environmental determination of nonsignificance last week.
That was after the county hearing examiner granted the tribe's request for the six-month permitting-process delay to accommodate a change in permitting by the Army Corp of Engineers.
Concerns were raised by the public, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and wildlife refuge officials.
Tribal Chairman Ron Allen called the delay frustrating, saying the tribe has spent about $1 million over more than a decade to clean up septic-system degradation of Dungeness Bay to re-establish an oyster farm.
