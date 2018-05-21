Wisconsin farm on the verge of collapse revived by community

ADD THE CREATION DATE - In this March 30, 2018, photo, Dale Cihlar and his wife, Karen, talk at the Door County farm on South Shiloh Road, north of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Cihlar was in despair, thinking of selling a parcel of the farm after the family's appeal to different banks failed. But Karen had a different plan, which she didn't share with her husband. In less than a month, the GoFundMe site Karen created for donations to save the family farm had raised enough to buy one cow. After one month, they've raised almost $8,000 of the $35,000 goal. The Door County Advocate-USA Today Wisconsin via AP Tina M. Gohr