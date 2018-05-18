Trump's trade policy is the medicine the US needs, former GM honcho says

President Donald Trump's trade policies could mean short-term pain for Detroit's automobile industry, but his actions are long overdue to restore the U.S. manufacturing base, says former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz.
"The exporting of American industry is something that has got to stop," Lutz said in an interview with the Free Press.
If World War II were fought today, "we couldn't win, ... because I don't think we have the capacity to build complete aircraft and complete tanks," Lutz said.
Lutz, who has held top jobs at GM, Ford and the former Chrysler, said he favors Trump's increased tariffs on foreign imports, though he would not support tearing up the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, as Trump has threatened to do.
Lutz, an outspoken former Marine who now heads the Ann Arbor-based consulting firm Lutz Communications, said the U.S. has allowed Japan, Korea and much of Europe "to get away with locking American producers out" through high tariffs and all Trump is trying to do is level the playing field.
"All we're asking for is for them to stop pushing us around," Lutz said. "If we have 25 percent tariffs (applied to our exports), they should have 25 percent tariffs" applied to theirs.
"We have had an illness in the U.S., a very severe illness called free trade at all costs. The country pays a social price for exporting all these jobs. I would much rather see some momentary pain ... but in return see a rebirth of U.S. manufacturing jobs that were the basis for the middle class."
Lutz compared Trump to a physician who has diagnosed what is ailing the country and offered a prescription, but said instead of welcoming that, "everybody starts focusing on the side effects." He mimicked a consumer reading the warnings on a capsule of prescription medicine and reacting with horror, saying, "ohh, may cause dizziness," or "oh, I can't operate heavy machinery."
With respect to NAFTA, an agreement Trump has threatened to terminate if it is not renegotiated with terms more favorable to the U.S., Lutz said he doesn't favor ending the free trade deal, but he doesn't think Trump would do that in any case.
"He takes these extreme positions to negotiate improvements and corrections," Lutz said of Trump. "It always works!"
Lutz, a pilot, has endorsed Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, in the Michigan governor's race. He is hosting a May 25 fund-raising reception in Livonia for Colbeck, who is on the far right of the GOP and strongly supports Trump.
Lutz noted he is also hosting a fund-raiser soon for the Purple Rose Theatre Co. in Chelsea, founded by "rabid liberal" Jeff Daniels. He said he doesn't support the actor's politics, but enjoys the productions.
Lutz said he got to know Colbeck, who is an aerospace engineer, through their mutual interest in aviation and air shows.
"He got into politics because he wanted to make a difference – he is not a professional politician," Lutz said.
"I think he'd make a fine governor. He's a pragmatist" and "very solution-oriented."
Lutz, a Swiss-born U.S. citizen, said he supports Colbeck's proposal to spend more up front to build higher quality roads.
In Switzerland and much of Europe, where freeze and thaw cycles are also experienced, "you are not going to find a pothole," Lutz said.
There, roads are built with 25-year guarantees, he said. "What we do in this state is we build these lowest roads by the lowest bidder."
Lutz said he is not concerned about a controversy over Colbeck's unsubstantiated attempt to link Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood – an Islamist movement founded in Egypt that has been designated a terrorist organization by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but not by the United States.
"Patrick Colbeck is not anti-Muslim," he said. "He respects Islam as a religion, as much as any other religion."
