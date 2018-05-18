Ready for big splash of fun? Great Wolf Lodge Georgia and its indoor water park opens

The splashy grand opening of the highly anticipated Great Wolf Lodge Georgia indoor water park and adventure park is less than a week away.
The fun, however, has already started at the attraction in LaGrange, which is just under an hour south of Atlanta’s international airport and about 45 minutes north of Columbus. It’s also about two hours from Macon, Ga., just under 90 minutes from Montgomery, Ala., and nearly two-and-a-half hours from Birmingham, Ala.
The massive park, which has been more than two years in the planning and construction phase, quietly opened its doors to paying guests on Friday. It is located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, off Interstate 85’s exit 13.
As of Friday morning, a check of Great Wolf’s online reservations shows standard non-themed, two-queen-bed suites are still available this weekend starting at $274.99 plus tax. The rate dips to $199.00 early next week, although no suites are available next Wednesday and Thursday nights. Rates jump to $384.99 and higher each night May 25, over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, then fluctuate over the summer, depending upon the day of the week and holidays.
The steep price tag includes passes to the nearly 100,000-square-foot water park, with guests allowed into the water attraction at 1 p.m. on the day of their arrival. It should be noted that only registered guests are allowed to use the water and adventure parks. There are no day-passes for the general public. That keeps the lodge and water park from becoming too overcrowded.
The attraction also has a 40,000-square-foot adventure park on site, as well as kids’ activities that include a Northwoods Friends Show and the first-ever Camp H.O.W.L. (Habitat for Wild Learning).
Guests can also purchase food at several eating establishments in the lodge, which has a cavernous and rustic foyer. Most notable is the full-service restaurant called Barnwood, which is a farm-to-table outlet, meaning it sources as much fresh food from local suppliers as possible.
The entire Great Wolf Lodge Georgia complex — which will be open 365 days a year — encompasses nearly 500,000 square feet of space, with plenty of parking. The hotel has 457 suites. Entertainment includes a miniature golf course, an arcade, a rock wall, a ropes course and family bowling facility. There also is an adults-only “oasis” adjacent to the outdoor pool that includes a hot tub.
Chicago-based Great Wolf Resorts now operates 16 indoor water parks and lodges across the U.S., with another opening in July in Gurnee, Ill.
