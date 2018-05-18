Protesters target lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers

Demonstrator sing along as the Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Schlossberg, a lawyer who was caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers has been kicked out of his office space and faces a complaint from two elected officials. Mary Altaffer AP Photo