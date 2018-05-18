The Latest: Lawmakers complete regular session, ending early

The Latest on Louisiana's regular legislative session (all times local):
8:55 p.m.
Louisiana lawmakers have ended their regular session early, completing work two weeks before the deadline.
But they won't be gone for long.
The House and Senate wrapped up Friday so they could move into a special session on the budget and taxes that opens Tuesday.
During the regular session, lawmakers agreed to strike a Jim Crow-era law that allowed split juries to convict people of serious felony crimes, sending the final decision to voters in November. They enacted Louisiana's first government-wide policy against sexual harassment.
They toughened laws against hazing and approved a 15-week abortion ban, though it will only go into effect if a similar Mississippi law is upheld in federal court.
In the special session, lawmakers will decide whether to replace some expiring temporary taxes to avoid deep cuts in the budget that begins July 1.
7:30 a.m.
Louisiana lawmakers are winding down their regular session, a few days before they enter another special session to consider taxes to stave off deep budget cuts.
The House and Senate intend to adjourn sometime Friday, after 10 weeks of often break-neck speed to sift through more than 1,400 bills and wrap up early so they can move into the tax debate.
Still outstanding are bills to spend a state surplus, extend Harrah's casino operating contract and allow more prayer in public schools. It was unclear if those measures would be completed before lawmakers head home.
They'll return Tuesday to open the special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to determine if they'll pass up to $650 million in taxes to offset some temporary taxes that expire July 1.
