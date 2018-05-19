In this March 13, 2018 photo, Wang Qishan attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly turning to friend and trusted confidant Wang Qishan to help guide the country's foreign relations as he prepares for a potentially bruising trade fight with the U.S. and competition for leadership in Asia.
In this March 13, 2018 photo, Wang Qishan attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly turning to friend and trusted confidant Wang Qishan to help guide the country's foreign relations as he prepares for a potentially bruising trade fight with the U.S. and competition for leadership in Asia.
Trusted Xi ally a rising influence on China's foreign policy

May 19, 2018 01:06 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping (SHEE JIN'-ping) appears to be increasingly relying on friend and trusted adviser Wang Qishan (chee-SHAN') to guide the country's foreign policy amid trade and territorial disputes with the U.S., Japan and others.

The 69-year-old Wang was appointed China's vice president in March, but exercises outsized influence in the historically symbolic position despite standing down from the ruling Communist Party's leading body over age restrictions.

Among Xi's advisers, Wang appears to hold a special place dating from the time the two men worked as farm laborers during the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution. As Xi's close confidant, Wang's status rises above those of both Foreign Minister Wang Yi and senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

