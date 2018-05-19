Wife of Malaysia's ex-leader slams 'public trial' of family

In this April 28, 2018, photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, second left in front, and his wife Rosmah Mansor prepare to leave for an election nomination center in Pekan, Pahang state, Malaysia. Najib's wife was known for her love of Birkin bags and her opulent lifestyle, but television footage of the police haul has Malaysia gasping with shock. It is possibly the most sensational image of elite corruption in Asia in the three decades since former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her extravagant collection of designer shoes. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo