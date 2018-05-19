Tax hike fuels jump in Indiana gas prices since last year

Indiana is heading into the Memorial Day weekend tied with California for the largest gas price increase — 66 cents a gallon — in the U.S. over the past year.
The increase was partially driven by a 10-cent fuel tax increase the state's Republican-dominated Legislature enacted last year.
The price of a gallon of gasoline in Indiana surged last week to $2.84. That's a 30 percent increase. The nation saw a 45-cent increase to $2.81, or 19 percent, over the past year. California's increase took it to $3.63 cents a gallon, a 22-percent increase.
Indiana's fuel tax increase was part of a package of tax and fee increases that pumped money into upgrading Indiana's crumbling roads and bridges. Indiana's fuel tax rose from 18 cents to 28 cents last July.
