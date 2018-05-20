Community movie theater struck by lightning in South Dakota

Owners say the future of a central South Dakota movie theater is uncertain after lightning struck the facility.
Aberdeen American News reports that a digital projector, server and some computer components were damaged last month at the Lyric Theatre in Faulkton.
Owner Dave Huss says he found an electrical surge through the theater equipment in April. He says a technician determined the damage to be the result of a lightning strike sending current through ground wires into the back end of the system.
The community movie theater reopening depends on the outcome of a $45,000 insurance claim.
Huss says the theater is a small operation. He says he'd be forced to close the theater if the damage isn't covered by insurance.
Huss' parents built the Lyric Theatre in 1950.
