Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this May 13, 2018, file photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's indigenous aircraft carrier lifts anchor in Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Philippines says it is taking “appropriate diplomatic action” to protect its South China Sea territorial claims, after China landed bombers on one of the islands it controls. China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier completed a round of sea trials, putting it closer to possible deployment in the disputed waterway, while Chinese tourists in Vietnam sparked anger by wearing T-shirts showing their country’s territorial claims, some of which overlap with Hanoi’s. Xinhua via AP, File Li Gang