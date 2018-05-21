Drilling rig topples near Phoenix airport, worker is trapped

Cranes, back hoes and other heavy equipment are being set up to move a drilling rig that toppled on its side near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, trapping a construction worker.
The rig fell over about 9:30 a.m. Monday during construction for the Sky Train guideway system.
Airport operations aren't affected by the accident.
Phoenix Fire Department officials have not released the name or condition of the construction worker.
They say lighting equipment also is being set up in case the operation stretches into the night.
Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams are at the scene to monitor the safety of the operation and assist in making the connections necessary to move the drilling rig.
Authorities say the trench where the rig toppled is unstable and that has complicated the situation.
