Center works to make cities more flight-friendly for birds

In a May 8, 2018 photo, Luke DeGroote gathers a male "Magnolia Warbler" from one of the long nets at the Powdermill Avian Research center near Rector, Pa. At the end of the tunnel they test various materials that are manufactured to cover glass to keep birds from flying into it. There is a net to protect the birds from injury and they are then released. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Darrell Sapp