A toppled crane that was being used in the construction of the Sky Train guideway system lies it's side at Sky Harbor International Airport Monday, May 21, 2018, in Phoenix. The Phoenix fire department said one person is unaccounted for and their condition is unknown at this time due to the crane being on its side. Matt York AP Photo
Crews recover body of a worker days after drill rig topples

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 09:41 PM

PHOENIX

Crews have recovered the body of a drill-rig operator days after the rig toppled at a construction site near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Authorities say the body was found Thursday afternoon after more than 50 tons of dirt was removed from a hole more than 30 feet deep.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the rig fell on its side Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system at the airport.

The worker's name hasn't been released yet.

Crews had to safely move the rig with two large cranes Tuesday before starting to remove dirt from the hole at the accident site.

They used backhoes to widen the search area and vacuum trucks to remove the dirt but progress was slow because of unstable ground around the hole.

