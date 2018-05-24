Crews recover body of a worker days after drill rig topples

Crews have recovered the body of a drill-rig operator days after the rig toppled at a construction site near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Authorities say the body was found Thursday afternoon after more than 50 tons of dirt was removed from a hole more than 30 feet deep.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the rig fell on its side Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system at the airport.
The worker's name hasn't been released yet.
Crews had to safely move the rig with two large cranes Tuesday before starting to remove dirt from the hole at the accident site.
They used backhoes to widen the search area and vacuum trucks to remove the dirt but progress was slow because of unstable ground around the hole.
