Maui police to carry nasal spray for opioid overdose victims

Maui police have become the first officers in the state to be equipped and trained to use a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
The Maui News reported Wednesday that the U.S. surgeon general says the spray form of naloxone temporarily counteracts the effects of an overdose, namely slowed or stopped breathing.
The surgeon general says the medication is a "safe antidote to a suspected overdose, and, when given in time, can save a life."
The department was given 200 kits of the spray through a grant from the state Department of Health.
Opioids include pain relievers legally obtained by prescription, along with fentanyl, which is described as being 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, along with heroin and others.
