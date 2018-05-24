AT&T's $100 million Discovery District will be a new draw for downtown Dallas

Telecom giant AT&T is spending $100 million to revamp its 4-block downtown Dallas headquarters campus.
The upgrades are meant to help the company attract and retain workers. Downtown residents and office workers will also benefit from all the investment AT&T is making on its new Discovery District.
The centerpiece plaza at Commerce and Akard streets promises to become one of downtown's most popular public spaces. Additions to the area will include 40,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, a 2-story food hall with balcony dining, outdoor gathering and performance areas and a water garden.
A 6-story-tall video wall facing Commerce will be the largest downtown.
"We have finalized our plans to transform our headquarters complex into the first of its kind urban technology campus in downtown Dallas," Michael Peterson, AT&T regional vice president, said. "Our goal is to create a destination place not just for our workers but downtown residents and visitors."
AT&T announced about 18 months ago that it would keep its world headquarters downtown after looking at options in the suburbs. As part of the plan, the firm launched a redevelopment of its four office buildings – one of which dates back to the 1920s.
Construction recently started on the Commerce Street side of the largest high-rise, the 37-story Whitacre Tower.
Peterson said that over the next 18 months AT&T will completely transform the streetscape of its Discovery District campus.
Some of the upgrades to this already high-traffic area of downtown will include 425 feet of water features, a performance stage for concerts and events, about 3,500 square feet of green space, a beer garden and a collaborative space for employees to gather.
"There will be a food hall featuring a lot of local entrepreneurs" on the west side of Akard at Commerce," Peterson said. "We are currently in negotiations with a number of restaurateurs and retail firms."
AT&T has already signed one operator for a flagship restaurant.
Richard Ellman who owns the popular Oak and Pakpao Thai eateries in Dallas' Design District will locate a new restaurant in the AT&T campus. The restaurant called Hawthorne will be in the lobby of Whitacre Tower.
AT&T will locate a flagship "Discovery Store" near the entrance to the district.
The company has worked for months with designers at architecture firm Gensler and local government and transit officials on the campus overhaul.
"When we announced it, it was very conceptual, but it has evolved," Peterson said. "We will draw people in with the multistory video board and all the activities.
"We have a lot of young professionals that work at AT&T and enjoy working in the urban core," he said. "We believe these amenities will amplify that and it will become an even more attractive place. "This is in stark contrast to many of our competitors who have decided to locate in suburban campuses."
AT&T moved its headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas in 2008, and nearly 6,000 employees work at the downtown office complex.
With annual revenue last year of more than $160 billion, AT&T is Dallas' largest company and second only to Irving-based Exxon Mobil Corp in all of North Texas.
"We want to turn our campus inside out and open it up," Peterson said. "Our goal is to turn this into a sustainable and safe gathering place."
As part of the redevelopment, the company plans to close parts of Akard and Jackson streets in the middle of the district to create more pedestrian areas.
"What the AT&T Discovery District brings in terms of restaurants, retail, public space and smart city technology will benefit our residents, workforce and visitors in a way that goes far beyond the campus or the company itself," said Kourtny Garrett, president of the economic development group Downtown Dallas Inc. "Not only is this a headquarters location, but we believe the District will become an active gathering spot for the community.
"It also knits together neighborhoods – like the Main Street district, Farmers Market, Civic Center and now East Quarter – with activity to create a more connected downtown experience."
AT&T's new smart district on the south side of downtown is just one of several new public areas on the way in Dallas' central business district.
Construction just started on the first of four new parks to be built by Parks for Downtown Dallas and the city on the east and west side of the financial district.
And developers just announced plans to convert several blocks of historic buildings and vacant lots on the far side of downtown next to Deep Ellum into a new office and retail neighborhood called East Quarter.
AT&T's upgrades will add to activity along Commerce Street, which is becoming one of downtown's busiest drags.
Owners of the landmark Adolphus Hotel across the street from AT&T's headquarters are spending $40 million to revamp the historic hotel.
And the $230 million renovation of the landmark Statler Hotel that's four blocks from AT&T at St. Paul Street has added to street life on Commerce.
Construction is underway at Commerce and Harwood on the new downtown UNT Law School in the historic Dallas Municipal Building.
The Dallas Morning News has also relocated its offices and newsroom to the 1950s Old Dallas Central Library building at Commerce and Harwood.
Comments