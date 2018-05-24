Publix to end senior discounts in Columbus, all other Atlanta Division supermarkets

The end is very near for the senior discount of 5 percent offered each Wednesday by Publix Super Markets in its Atlanta Division stores, which include the five locations in the Columbus-Phenix City market.
The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain confirmed Thursday that the discount for those 60 and older is being eliminated at the close of business next Wednesday. There are four stores in Columbus and one in Phenix City.
The company, in a statement issued through Brenda Reid, the Atlanta Division’s media and community relations manager, said usage of the senior discount has been declining.
“After much research and consideration, we found that we can pass along greater savings to all our customers through other promotional offerings and pricing strategies. We continuously look for new ways and promotions to provide additional value to our customers,” the company said, encouraging shoppers to check its weekly ad circulars and its website for information on buy-one-get-one-free deals, as well as digital coupons.
Staffers at the local stores have said they expect there will be even more buy-one-get-one-free offers for shoppers to gobble up after the senior discount becomes history in less than a week. The BOGOs have proven very popular in attracting customers regularly to Publix stores as different items are rotated into the buy-one-get-one-free offer every few weeks.
Despite Thursday’s confirmation, Publix has apparently been phasing out the discount elsewhere over time, with the Tennessean reporting in December that the senior deal was being discontinued as of Dec. 27 in the chain’s Tennessee and Alabama stores. However, the Phenix City store said Thursday it will halt the discount after this coming Wednesday.
There are 186 Publix supermarkets in Georgia, 68 in Alabama and 42 in Tennessee, according to the privately owned firm’s website. The company’s other division offices are in Lakeland, Fla., Miami, Fla., and Charlotte, N.C. The chain has nearly 1,200 locations altogether, with it also in the Carolinas and Virginia. Publix and Krogers are major rivals in the Atlanta market.
Publix has shown its commitment to the Columbus market in recent years, renovating its older stores over time. That includes its original Columbus location on Bradley Park Drive, which is preparing for a major remodel to include its interior and exterior facade. The work will begin this summer and is expected to be completed before the end of this year.
