Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, speaks to media as he leaves the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Najib appeared again for questioning at the office as part of the corruption and money-laundering investigation into the 1MDB state investment fund that Najib set up and is being investigated.
$28.6 million in cash seized in ex-Malaysia PM's graft probe

The Associated Press

May 25, 2018 12:48 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysian police say the cash stashed in bags at an apartment linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak and seized in a money-laundering investigation amounted to 114 million ringgit ($28.6 million).

Police seized 284 expensive designer handbags and 72 items of luggage stuffed with cash, jewelry and watches from an unoccupied apartment at a high-end Kuala Lumpur condominium May 18.

Allegations of corruption at the 1MDB state investment fund led to Najib's shocking defeat in May 9 elections, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Commercial crime investigations chief Amar Singh says 35 of the items of luggage contained cash in 26 denominations, largely Malaysia and Singapore currency, amounting to 114 million ringgit. Singh said police are still assessing the value of jewelry and watches in the other 37 items of luggage.

