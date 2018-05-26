Vintage denim: 125-year-old Levis sell for nearly $100K

This undated photo provided by Daniel Buck Auctions, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, shows a portion of a pair of 125-year-old Levi Strauss & Co., denim blue jeans that sold for nearly $100,000 this in May 2018 to a buyer in Asia. The jeans were purchased in 1893 by a store keeper in the Arizona Territory and were in pristine condition because they were worn only a few times. Daniel Buck Auctions via AP Daniel Buck Soules