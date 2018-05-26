Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to a restaurant with her husband to prove that yes, she also knows the language, and to avoid the nasty looks she unfortunately gets while conversing in her native tongue. Chris Carlson AP Photo