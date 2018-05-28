Cyclone death toll in Oman, Yemen rises to at least 13

An Omani civil defence staff visits a road which has been cut by the flood water after Cyclone Merkunu in Salalah, Oman, Saturday, May 26, 2018. Cyclone Merkunu blew into the Arabian Peninsula on Saturday, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain, cutting off power lines and leaving at least one person dead and 40 missing, officials said. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo