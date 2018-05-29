Volunteers create "Giving Garden" to celebrate food bank's 35th anniversary
Volunteers pitched in recently to create a "Giving Garden" at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. They hope the food grown on site can first be added to meals for children and seniors. Eco Landscaping & Design was among the groups volunteering.
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
The Development Authority of Columbus recently issued a Request for Qualifications(RFQ) for the development of a convention hotel adjacent to the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. Here's a brief explainer about the proposal.
Crossroads Pharmacy, Coffee & Gifts in Smiths Station, Alabama celebrated their grand opening Thursday morning. Pharmacist Ann Deaton Redding and her husband Dickey Redding are the owners. It's located at 867 Lee Road 248.
The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
Westville's move from Lumpkin to Columbus is ongoing and on schedule, said Ryan Clements, vice president of Aaron & Clements,Inc., the company overseeing the project. Here's a quick look at where they are and what's yet to be done.
Piedmont Healthcare, the growing Atlanta-based health-care organization has added Columbus Regional and its entities — the Medical Center, Northside Hospital off Veterans Parkway, Spring Harbor, a north Columbus retirement community and the Columb
Loren Smith is bringing a lifetime of restaurant experience and star dishes from his former restaurants in Panama City Beach, Florida to his new seafood restaurant in Columbus, called the Bluewater Grill. Here's a quick look at the restaurant and
Jack Pezold, president of Pezold Management, says the new Hampton Inn his company will build at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street in downtown Columbus will have 88 hotel rooms, an indoor pool, and feature Hampton's newest exterior design.
Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the l
TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placar
Synovus hosted lunch Friday afternoon for public safety officials and first responders on the lawn of the Synovus Centre. Synovus said in a statement it is "Honoring our Heroes" this week as part of their Here Matters community outreach program. T