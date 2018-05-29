Volunteers create "Giving Garden" to celebrate food bank's 35th anniversary

Volunteers pitched in recently to create a "Giving Garden" at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. They hope the food grown on site can first be added to meals for children and seniors. Eco Landscaping & Design was among the groups volunteering.
Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

Jack Pezold, president of Pezold Management, says the new Hampton Inn his company will build at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street in downtown Columbus will have 88 hotel rooms, an indoor pool, and feature Hampton's newest exterior design.