Arkansas turbine serves as remnant of the state's wind power

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, a wind turbine sits still near Industrial Park Road in Prairie Grove, Ark. TThe 100-foot wind turbine near the western edge of town stands as a guidepost, elaborate bird perch and lonely symbol of a renewable energy industry that just can't seem to take root in Arkansas. It's one of the only turbines in the state, more than 100 miles from the closest wind farm in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Wind Turbine Database. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP David Gottschalk