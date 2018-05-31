FILE- This Aug. 3, 2017, file photo shows a Dollar General store in Luther, Okla. Dollar General Corporation reports earnings on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Dollar General 1Q profit surges, but still short

The Associated Press

May 31, 2018 08:04 AM

NEW YORK

Dollar General reported a surge in first-quarter profit, but inclement weather doused enough business to leave the retailer short of Wall Street expectations almost across the board.

Same-store sales were also disappointing and shares fell 6 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

Profit jumped 9 percent to $364.9 million, or $1.36 per share, falling short of the expectations of industry analysts by 4 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped 30.5 percent to $6.11 billion, but that was also shy of Wall Street projections.

Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. Analysts were looking for a 3.2 percent boost.

Dollar General Corp. expects full-year earnings of between 5.95 and $6.15 per share, which is in line with projections by analysts.

