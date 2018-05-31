GM revs up autonomous car unit and dormant shares fly

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, left, speaks during a SoftBank World presentation at a hotel in Tokyo. SoftBank will spend $2.25 billion for a nearly a 20 percent stake in General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit. GM said Thursday, May 31, 2018, that it will also sink another $1.1 billion into Cruise Automation. The capital infusion is designed to speed large-scale deployment of self-driving robotaxis next year. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo