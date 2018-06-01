Midwest economy: May state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for May:
Arkansas: The May overall index for Arkansas rose to 66.2 from April's 59.6. Components were new orders at 77.9, production or sales at 70.9, delivery lead time at 58.8, inventories at 57.6 and employment at 66.1. Over the past 12 months, the Arkansas economy has added 1,200 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 1.6 percent and added 1,900 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 2.3 percent.
Iowa: The state's overall index dipped in May to 62.5 from 63.9 in April. Components were new orders at 62.3, production or sales at 70.2, delivery lead time at 58.1, employment at 65.1 and inventories at 56.9. Over the past 12 months, the Iowa economy has added 7,700 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 6.3 percent and has added 2,200 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 2.4 percent.
Kansas: Kansas' overall index hit 68.7 last month, compared with 66.5 in April. Index components were new orders at 80.6, production or sales at 73.0, delivery lead time at 61.2, employment at 69.0 and inventories at 59.6. The Kansas economy has added 900 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 1 percent over the past 12 months, Goss said, and has added 2,800 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 4.3 percent.
Minnesota: The state's overall index rose to 64.2 in May from April's 63.6. Index components were new orders at 75.6, production or sales at 69.1, delivery lead time at 56.9, inventories at 55.8 and employment at 63.6. Over the past 12 months, the Minnesota economy has added 2,800 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 1.4 percent and has added 1,900 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 1.6 percent.
Missouri: The overall index for Missouri climbed to 69.6 last month from 67.4 in April. Index components were new orders at 81.6, production or sales at 73.9, delivery lead time at 62.1, inventories at 60.4 and employment at 70.1. The Missouri economy has added 4,100 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 2.6 percent over the past 12 months, Goss said, and has lost 1,700 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for decline of 1.6 percent.
Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index rose to 70.1 in May from 67.0 in April. Index components were new orders at 82.2, production or sales at 74.3, delivery lead time at 62.5, inventories at 60.7 and employment at 70.7. Over the past 12 months, the Nebraska economy has added 1,900 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 4.3 percent and has added 1,200 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 2.2 percent.
North Dakota: The state's overall index rocketed to 62.4 last month from April's regional low of 49.8. Index components were new orders at 73.6, production or sales at 67.5, delivery lead time at 55.1, employment at 61.4 and inventories at 54.4. The North Dakota economy has added 800 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 5 percent over the past 12 months, Goss said, and has lost 100 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs — a drop of 1.2 percent.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma's overall index jumped to 68.5 in May from 62.7 in April. Index components were new orders at 80.4, production or sales at 72.9, delivery lead time at 61.0, inventories at 59.4 and employment at 68.8. Over the past 12 months, the Oklahoma economy has added 5,200 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 6.0 percent and has lost 1,400 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs — a drop of 3.4 percent.
South Dakota: The state's overall index fell to 66.8 in May from April's regional high of 69.3. Index components were new orders at 78.6, production or sales at 71.4, delivery lead time at 59.4, inventories at 58.1 and employment at 66.8. The South Dakota economy has added 1,600 durable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 5.9 percent over the past 2 months, Goss said, and has added 500 nondurable-goods manufacturing jobs for a growth of 3.3 percent.
