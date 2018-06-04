SpaceX launches communication satellite, ditches old booster

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the SES-12 commercial communications satellite in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, June 4, 2018. The rocket launched at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning with a satellite bound for geostationary orbit. A long exposure with a wide angle lens of the launch shows the rocket rising over the Cocoa Beach Pier in the foreground, and the waning gibbous moon rising in the east. Florida Today via AP Malcolm Denemark