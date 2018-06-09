Campaign aims to put north Minneapolis on the culinary map

Two soul rolls come out of a deep fryer at Wendy's House of Soul in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. "They're like egg rolls on steroids," cook Corey Moore said of the rolls, which can be made of anything from soul food staples to tacos. Wendy's boasts a full menu of traditional offerings but the soulroll is the main draw. Owner Wendy Puckett's take on soul food will be on display as part of Eat on the Avenue, a campaign to support startups and showcase the range of food options in the community — from East African to Latin fusion to a juicery. Minnesota Public Radio via AP Evan Frost