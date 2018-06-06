Trump, corruption, greed: NJ Senate race coming into view

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez talks with people at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Essex County Donald M. Payne, Sr. School of Technology in Newark, N.J., Monday, June 4, 2018. With the opportunity for at least two pickups, Democrats' road to controlling any part of Congress could cut through New Jersey this fall — but first primary voters will have their say. Incumbents face challenges in the Senate contest, where Democrat Menendez will face a well-funded former pharmaceutical executive, if both survive the primary. Seth Wenig AP Photo