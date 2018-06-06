Jewish museum in Cyprus aims to build bridges to Arab world

In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the leader of Cyprus' 3,500-strong Jewish community, holds a rare 110 year-old Torah scroll that comes from Bohemia in what is now the western-most pat of the Czech Republic, at a synagogue inside Cyprus' Jewish Community Center in the town of Larnaca. The scrolls will be put on display in a new museum on the eastern Mediterranean island-nation that its founders envision as a bridge-builder to the Arab world and beyond, a place where visitors who may never set foot in Israel can learn about the Jewish faith, the Holocaust and the tumultuous beginnings of the Jewish state. Petros Karadjias AP Photo