Putin heads to China to bolster ties as US pressure grows

FILE - In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Just a month after beginning his new term in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to China for a state visit in June 2018, underscoring how mounting U.S. pressure is drawing the two countries increasingly close. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo