Philippine police arrest nearly 500 in alleged online fraud

In this photo provided by the Philippine National Police, SAF (Special Action Force) members escort Israeli nationals following a raid at Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga province, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Police say they have arrested nearly 500 people, including eight Israeli nationals, who they say are involved in an online financial fraud that victimized people overseas, including in Australia and South Africa. (Philippine National Police via AP)