It’s Christmas in June for 30 boys and girls at new Academy Sports store in Columbus

The new Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Columbus quietly opened its doors on Monday as part of a “soft opening” to get its staff prepared for the masses they will face this upcoming grand opening weekend and beyond.
But on Thursday, there already was a bit of hoopla and an air of Christmas in June as 30 youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley were welcomed at the 6700 Whittlesey Blvd. store with $100 gift cards to purchase whatever they pleased.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for our club members,” said Sarah Cuevas, vice president of marketing and development with the local Boys & Girls Club organization. “We have five clubs in the area and we serve those kids who need us most. So receiving $100 for them to spend on whatever they want —and not what their parents want — is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them at their age, for sure.”
The youngsters, who were greeted by Academy Sports staff holding noodle floats and giving them a loud “whooooo,” were accompanied by store employees with calculators. They picked out shoes, basketballs, baseball gloves and other items they will use to simply have some fun.
The philanthropic gesture by Academy Sports and Outdoors comes with the Columbus store preparing to kick things up a notch this weekend during its official grand opening.
“We’re expecting a great turnout this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday,” said store director Patricia Tubbs. “We have 150 gift cards that we’re going to be giving away to the first 150 customers (each day). The gift cards range from $20 to $500. Also we’ll be giving away 250 T-shirts to the first 250 customers both Saturday and Sunday.”
The opening activities run through 3 p.m. each day, with cooking demos and samples from Masterbuilt on Saturday, and barbecue demos and tips from Brisket U on Sunday. Kids will be able to fish in the store’s Shakespeare catch tank. Professional fisherman Darren Gallaher will be on hand both days.
While Academy Sports and Outdoors will be the anchor for the development on Whittlesey Boulevard, the 16-acre property upon which its store is located also will have two outparcels for additional restaurants and retail businesses. Across the four-lane roadway, an Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom restaurant is being constructed next to Fazoli’s. There also are plans to build a convenience store and gas station on the site.
Founded in 1938, Academy Sports and Outdoors sells merchandise at what it calls “every day low prices.” Goods available for purchase include leisure items such as barbecue grills, athletic apparel and footwear, hunting, fishing and camping gear. Brands it carries include Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Columbia and Magellan Outdoors. Hunting and fishing licenses will be sold, with other services available for outdoors enthusiasts.
Comments