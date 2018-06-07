It’s Christmas in June for 30 boys and girls at new Academy Sports store in Columbus

Academy celebrates store opening with special shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club kids Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m. Tony Adams ×

SHARE COPY LINK Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m. Tony Adams