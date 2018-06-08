Closing North Korea's vast nuclear program poses challenges

FILE - This undated file image distributed Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. An unknown number of nuclear warheads. Stockpiles of plutonium and uranium. ICBMs. Weapons factories - and the scientists who work at them. The list of what it would take for the “complete denuclearization” of North Korea is long. North Korea has said it’s willing to deal away its entire nuclear arsenal if the United States provides it with a reliable security assurance and other benefits. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency