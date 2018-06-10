Immigration raid worries landscapers relying on foreign help

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, government agents stand guard alongside suspects taken into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center in Castalia, Ohio. Facing a severe labor shortage, landscaping businesses that can't keep up with demand for backyard patios and fire pits worry the immigration raid that rounded up more than 100 people will make it tougher to persuade Congress to allow more foreign workers into America for seasonal jobs. John Minchillo, File AP Photo